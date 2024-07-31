Finance ministry projects inflation in range of 12-13pc for July

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance has projected the inflation rate in the range of 12 to 13 percent for the outgoing month of July 2024. In its monthly update & outlook, the ministry has estimated inflation in the range 12.0-13.0 percent for July 2024 and 11.0-12.0 percent in August 2024. “It is expected that exports and imports will continue to observe an increasing trend and will remain within the range of $2.4-2.7 billion and $4.5-4.9 billion, respectively, in July 2024,” it said. Revived domestic economic activities, better agriculture output, stable exchange rate, improved foreign demand, and low global commodity prices will remain instrumental for external sector stability.

The agriculture sector growth target is set at 2 percent for FY2025. Due to a high base in the previous year, important crops and other crops are projected to keep a reasonably good pace of growth in 2024-25. Furthermore, livestock, and forestry are projected to continue on the growing trajectory due to a favorable and encouraging environment. “The recovery that began in the LSM will likely continue throughout FY2025, driven by a stable exchange rate, macroeconomic stability, and relaxed import restrictions,” the ministry stated in the monthly outlook.

Pakistan’s economy moved towards stability in FY2024 with decreasing inflation, a surplus in the primary fiscal account (Jul-May), a negligible current account deficit, and a stable exchange rate. In the real sector, agriculture outperformed, whereas large-scale manufacturing is set to take off. In June 2024, CPI inflation reached the cusp of the single-digit range. The external account position improved due to contained imports resulting from prudent fiscal and monetary management, while exports and remittances increased significantly. To further strengthen stability, the government has recently reached a staff level agreement with the IMF on a 37-month Extended Fund Facility Arrangement (EFF) for $7 billion.

The CPI inflation was recorded at 12.6 percent YoY in June 2024, compared to 11.8 percent in the previous month and 29.4 percent in June 2023. It increased by 0.5 percent MoM in June 2024, compared to a decrease of 3.2 percent in the last month. The average annual inflation fell to 23.4 percent in FY2024 from 29.2 percent last year. The significant contributors to inflation were housing, water, electricity, gas & fuel (35.3percent), and perishable food items (20.8 percent), health (19.8 percent), and clothing & footwear (17.8 percent). On the other hand, prices of nonperishable food items declined by 1.8 percent.

The government managed to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.9 percent of GDP in July-May FY2024, from 5.5 percent last year. The primary balance showed a surplus of Rs1,620.5 billion (1.5% of GDP) during Jul-May FY2024, in contrast to a deficit of Rs. 112.0 billion (-0.1% of GDP) last year. This was achieved by increasing revenue and keeping non-interest spending in check. During Jul-May FY2024, net federal revenues reached Rs. 6,202.6 billion, a 49.0 percent increase from the previous year, driven by tax and non-tax collections. Non-tax revenues saw a 90.0 percent increase, supported by higher SBP profit and increased petroleum levy. Due to improved tax management and economic stability, FBR tax revenue, both domestic and from borders, collectively increased by 30.0 percent, reaching Rs. 9,311.0 billion in FY2024. Direct tax increased by 38.5 percent, while sales tax, federal excise duty, and customs duty rose by 19.6 percent, 56.1 percent, and 18.5 percent, respectively.

In FY2024, the current account deficit shrank to $0.7 billion compared to $3.3 billion last year. Goods exports increased by 11.5 percent, reaching $31.1 billion, while imports remained at $53.2 billion, compared to $52.7 billion FY2023 (0.9% growth). This has led to a goods trade deficit of $22.1 billion, down from $24.8 billion de last year. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stood at $1.9 billion, 16.9 percent up from the previous year. The main contributors to this growth were China ($568 million), Hong Kong ($358.5 million), and the UK ($268 million). The power sector received the FDI of $799.9 million, accounting for a 42.1% share, followed by Oil & Gas exploration with $303.6 million (16% share).. Workers’ remittances reached $30.3 billion in FY2024 (10.7% increase), with the largest share from Saudi Arabia. Remittances also increased by 44.4 percent YoY in June 2024. Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $14.7 billion on July 12, 2024, with the State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves at $9.4 billion.