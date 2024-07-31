For Posterity’s Survival

If India and Bangladesh can think and work towards climate change adaptation and mitigation, then why can’t we? As a citizen of the fifth most vulnerable state in the world to climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index and statements by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, I am deeply concerned about both current and future generations. The Sindh province of Pakistan has experienced extended heatwaves and the hottest May on record this year. Given this intense and critical situation, every individual must contribute to climate sustainability. We cannot afford any more negligence, as the harm done requires many years to repair. If we do not control the situation now, our posterity will bear the cost. Why burden them before they even come into existence?

The misfortune of Pakistanis is that we prefer procrastinating and relying on others rather than taking timely, practical steps on our own. This makes all the difference. Other nations, better off than us, start putting in efforts from day one instead of waiting for a miracle. We need not look far to find examples of countries adopting climate-smart strategies for a better future. Our neighbouring countries, India and Bangladesh, are showing exemplary strategies to adapt and mitigate climate change.

The learning process should never stop, and we should strive to learn even from those with whom we hold differences. Pakistan, an agrarian country, has farmers who are major victims of climate change. We can learn from India’s climate-smart agricultural practices, such as watershed management, switching to paddy crops, using organic fertilizers, and planting mangroves to minimize climate damage to farmers. Pakistan’s recent shift towards organic food is remarkable. However, the consumption of organic food is costly, so measures should be taken to make it more accessible.

Efficient policymaking plays a significant role in combating prevalent issues. Policy-making and implementation are crucial for solving global, societal, social, economic, and political issues and enhancing people’s and communities’ well-being. Bangladesh, once part of Pakistan, has upgraded its status through proper implementation of well-made policies. Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for South Asia, praised Bangladesh: “Bangladesh has led the way in adaptation and disaster risk management. Over the past 50 years, it has reduced cyclone-related deaths 100-fold. Other countries can learn from this.” The Climate Change Trust Fund (CCTF) 2010 and Climate Fiscal Framework (CFF) 2014 are remarkable plans that allow the Bangladeshi government to manage finances by incorporating climate-related expenditures in the budget. Pakistan should learn from these examples and bridge the gap between policymaking and implementation.

Pakistan has a long way to go in its climate-relevant journey. We are still ignoring climate change and its consequences. We must learn from others and implement necessary measures before we are fully underwater. Pakistan has always shown determination and commitment to taking significant measures for climate change whenever called upon by the international community, such as in the UNFCCC 1984, Kyoto Protocol 2005, Paris Agreement 2016, and the annual UN Climate Change Conferences and Summits (COPs). However, when it comes to real application and implementation, Pakistan lags behind.

Pakistan has been under severe effects of climate change since the late 20th century, with an increasing trend of severity in precipitation, rainfall, temperature, and heatwaves each year. The 2010 floods in Pakistan were a significant example of climate change devastation. The excessive rains and the state’s unpreparedness resulted in massive destruction of lives, properties, and healthcare centres. Pakistan’s habit of learning late from prior experiences was evident during the 2022 floods. Ideally, Pakistan should have taken protective measures beforehand, keeping in mind the 2010 floods, to avoid large-scale destruction in 2022.

The Climate Change Act 2017 of Pakistan was made to cope with climate change challenges according to international standards. This Act established the Pakistan Climate Change Council/Authority, headed by the Prime Minister, to meet Pakistan’s climate change obligations internationally and address climate change effects domestically. Despite this, the Act’s implementation is far from reality.

Pakistan has the potential to achieve wonders in climate change and is on its way to success and glory in tackling it, but unfortunately, the pace is very slow. Pakistan’s Parliament became the world’s first to run fully on solar power on 23rd February 2016. This solar system provides 62 MW to the parliament and a surplus of 18 MW to the national grid. This shows that Pakistan can achieve what it wants, and it’s only a matter of priorities.

Social media plays a crucial role in raising awareness about individual efforts of courageous Pakistanis like Ghulam Rasool Pakistani (Plant4Pakistan), Shahroz Siraj (Tree Man of Pakistan), Abdul Basit Baloch (Aghaaz-e-Sahar), Zunair Kamboh (Tourist and Vlogger), and others. Viewing such content has sparked within me a sense of the seriousness of climate change and a commitment to work collectively towards its solution.

Maryam Iftikhar

The writer is a graduate of Political Science from Forman Christian College University.