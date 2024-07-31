Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Funeral prayer for Ismail Haniyeh held on Mall Road

Funeral prayer for Ismail Haniyeh held on Mall Road
Web Desk
9:59 PM | July 31, 2024
A funeral prayer for the slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was held in absentia on Mall Road. The prayer was led by Jamat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, with a large turnout from people of various backgrounds.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political wing, was killed in an assassination attack in Tehran. Both Iranian security officials and Hamas have confirmed his death. There are claims that Haniyeh was targeted by Jewish agents.

According to the Iranian news agency, Ismail Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of the newly elected Iranian president. Iranian officials reported that Haniyeh was attacked at his residence in Tehran early Wednesday morning. It is also noted that his security guard was killed in the attack.

CM Punjab to take action against artificial price hikes of chicken and milk

