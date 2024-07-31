Funeral prayer for Ismail Haniyeh held on Mall Road

A funeral prayer for the slain Hamas leader was held in absentia on Mall Road. The prayer was led by Jamat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, with a large turnout from people of various backgrounds.

, the head of Hamas' political wing, was killed in an assassination attack in Tehran. Both Iranian security officials and Hamas have confirmed his death. There are claims that Haniyeh was targeted by Jewish agents.

According to the Iranian news agency, was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of the newly elected Iranian president. Iranian officials reported that Haniyeh was attacked at his residence in Tehran early Wednesday morning. It is also noted that his security guard was killed in the attack.