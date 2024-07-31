Gold rate dips by Rs400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs252,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs252,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs344 to Rs216,306 from Rs216,650 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold down to Rs198,281 from Rs198,595, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,860 and Rs2,451.98 respectively. The price of gold in the int’l market decreased by $2 to $2,388 from $2,390, the Association reported.