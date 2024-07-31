Govt mulling to outsource PASSCO operations to private sector

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is considering the proposal of outsourcing the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) operations and handing over the procurement of wheat to private sector, it is learnt reliably here.

The government is also all set to initiate disciplinary and criminal proceedings against the officers/ officials involved in the incident of damage of wheat stock due to floods in the year 2022, official source told The Nation.

A proposal pertaining to procurement of wheat by private sector and outsourcing of PASSCO’s operations will be presented to Prime Minister of Pakistan next week.

The source said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has directed the initiation of disciplinary and criminal proceedings against the officers/ officials involved in the incident of damage of wheat stock due to floods in the year 2022. The PM has further directed that the element of theft / stealing of wheat on the pretext of damage of wheat may also be probed and should be made part of Inquiry report, the source informed.

The PM has directed Secretary National Food Security M/o NFS&R, Secretary Finance, provincial Chief Secretaries and PASSCO to present a comprehensive proposal in consultation with relevant stakeholders for complete outsourcing of the operations of PASSCO and wheal procurement in future by private sector, the source maintained.

Similarly, Shehbaz Sharif has directed strict disciplinary and criminal proceedings shall be initiated against the officers/ officials (serving or retired) involved in the incident of damage of wheat stock due to floods in the year 2022 and allowing illegal relaxation in tender condition. ‘The case of former MD PASSCO to be examined under relevant pension rules and necessary action to be initiated.

All the ongoing inquiries/ disciplinary proceedings/ criminal proceedings against the officers/ officials involved in the malpractices during the wheat procurement drive, shall be finalized in a week’s time and a complete report on the same shall be presented,

The Prime Minister has directed, that the high-tech storage silos model as constructed by the Government of Punjab/Sindh may be considered while preparing the plan for construction/ operationalization of Silos for food grains by private sector.