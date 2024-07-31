Gujar Khan witnesses spike in crime rate

Gujar khan - tehsil has witnessed a massive crime surge as residents in the limits of , Mandra, and Jatli police stations continue to be deprived of their valuables by thieves and robbers with impunity. Despite the rising frequency of these incidents, the local police have been unsuccessful in apprehending the criminals and recovering the stolen items. The crime rate in areas of has reached a concerning level, causing residents to feel increasingly unsafe.

According to details, Ahmed Bilal, a resident of Khingar Mamdal village, informed the police that he had parked his bike, valued at Rs150,000, outside THQ Hospital. However, upon his return after some time, the bike was mysteriously missing.

According to a report filed with the police, Waqas Manzoor, a local distributor, was robbed of approximately Rs. 50,000 in cash by three armed individuals on Monday afternoon. The incident took place near the THQ hospital on Grand Trunk Road.

Awais Shah, a resident of Pandora village, informed the police that his motorcycle was stolen by unidentified thieves after he had parked it outside his house on Sunday night.

Muhammad Arshad informed the police about the theft of a water pump valued at Rs. 30,000 from his cousin’s house in Jairo Ratiyal village. His cousin was away in Saudi Arabia, performing Umrah.

Mohsin Anwar, a resident of Barki Jadeed area of city reported to the police that he was walking at service road when a highwayman stopped him at gunpoint and deprived him of a mobile phone worth Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 4,000 cash. A resident of Mandra area, Dost Muhammad, reported to the Mandra police that he is a TV cable operator. He mentioned that he had parked his bike outside a house in Chireen village. According to the complainant, his bike was missing after he finished his work at evening.

During a recent incident, Razia Kausar, a resident of Nata Mohra village, reported to Jatli police that she and her daughter were asleep in their home when four armed robbers forcefully entered and robbed them at gunpoint. According to her account, a group of thieves made off with a mobile phone, a laptop valued at Rs. 45,000, and Rs. 26,000 in cash.

A resident of Dokhua village, Chaudhry Yaseem, reported to Jatli police that his house was burglarized during the night. According to Yaseem, unknown thieves entered his house while he and his family were sleeping and made off with Rs. 150,000 cash from his drawer.

A resident of Sukho village, Muhammad Fahad, reported to Jatli police that he and his friend were learning car driving in Daultala in the evening when they were stopped by three armed individuals. The assailants robbed them of Rs. 2,600 in cash and fled away.

Local residents have voiced their concerns about the rising crime rate in the area, urging Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Inspector General of Punjab Police to address the issue promptly. They are calling for the local police to take swift action in recovering the stolen items.