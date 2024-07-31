Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Irish swimmer Wiffen bags gold medal with new Olympic record

Irish swimmer Wiffen bags gold medal with new Olympic record
Anadolu
3:28 PM | July 31, 2024
Sports

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen has bagged gold medal with a new Olympic record in men's 800 meters freestyle at 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Wiffen has set the new record with 7 minutes 38.19 seconds time, breaking Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk's former record of 7 minutes 41.28 seconds, which was set in Tokyo in 2021.

US swimmer Bobby Finke got silver medal with 7:38.75, while Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won bronze medal with 7:39.38 time.

Wiffen, 23, is also scheduled to swim in men's 1500m freestyle Saturday.

