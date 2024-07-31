Israel claims responsibility for strike in Beirut

WASHINGTON - The Israeli military Tuesday said it carried out a strike in southern Beirut to target Hezbollah commander allegedly responsible for last Saturday’s Majdal Shams attack. Chaotic scenes were witnessed on the street as ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the targeted building. At least five stories of a section of the building were destroyed in an Israeli strike in southern Beirut. Reportedly, the strike targeted the southern section of the building, and that the damage to that section of the building was extensive. The high-level Hezbollah commander, Fu’ad Shukr, has survived the Israeli strike that targeted him in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a senior Lebanese government official said.