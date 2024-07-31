JI announces to expand protest across country

RAWALPINDI - Extending the party’s ongoing protest, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced holding countrywide demonstrations against high inflation and the government’s agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) which have resulted in exorbitant electricity bills for consumers.

He also said that their protest would continue till the acceptance of demands. The JI has been holding demonstrations against inflation and the government’s agreements with independent power producers (IPPs). The inflation-hit people are bearing the brunt of exorbitant electricity bills.

Speaking at Liaquat Bagh, Naeem claimed that the party leaders and workers would hold a sit-in in front of Governor House in Karachi today. It would be followed by protests in Lahore, Multan and Peshawar, he added.

He said the protesters deserved the credit for resilience as they were ready to stay rain or shine. He said the protest would spread to all over country as people had been facing problems due to inefficiency and corruption.

On Monday, Hafiz Naeem had demanded that the government make illegal agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) public. He slammed the government for the exorbitant power bills leading to suicides.

He lauded the participants for creating a history by coming in droves and showing immense courage to weather all storms during the sit-in. He claimed that no other party could become the true representative of 250 million people of Pakistan, except the JI. Naeem criticised the government for creating hurdles for the JI women workers in Lahore, adding that it spoke of the government’s cowardice.

The party’s sit-in has entered its fifth day today after government team did not turn up for second round on Monday.

On Sunday last, a three-member delegation including Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry had met the JI negotiation committee, led by Liaquat Baloch at the Rawalpindi commissioner’s office to hold talks to chalk out a way forward.

The politico-religious party has put forward 10 conditions, including renegotiation of agreements with IPPs, for ending its protest sit-in staged against inflation including a massive hike in electricity tariffs.