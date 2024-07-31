JI presents demands in second round of talks with government

On Wednesday, the second round of discussions took place between Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the government. During this session, JI outlined its demands to the government committee and emphasized its commitment to continuing the peaceful protests.

Speaking to the media after the talks, Liaquat Baloch highlighted that both protest and dialogue would proceed simultaneously, underscoring that the party has significant public support.

Baloch reiterated that the public is struggling with exorbitant power bills and urged the government to address this issue with greater seriousness.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam stated that the government is also interested in reducing the costs of electricity, petrol, and flour. He acknowledged that some of JI's demands are practical and need to be addressed.

Additionally, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary from the PML-N noted that the dialogue occurred in a constructive atmosphere and that the Prime Minister is committed to providing relief to the people. He assured that the government would strive to serve the public as effectively as possible given its resources.











