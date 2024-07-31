JI’s Sit-in

Jamaat-e-Islami’s sit-in in Rawalpindi is ongoing while the party’s leader expresses intent to expand the protests to other major cities in the country. The agitation call by Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman creates more problems than it resolves. The government is already in a tight spot, trying to balance increasing the tax net without overburdening people with tax charges. Electricity bills have exposed the fragility of this balance. However, agitating and provoking people to refuse to pay bills is not the answer to the current economic fix.

JI, as a political party, has traditionally been more of an ally than an agitator. With the current electricity bills crisis, the best approach is for JI to sit down with the government and find a reconciliatory solution instead of enlarging protests. The massive tax burden is not exclusive to household electricity consumers; it is a shared national burden. Leaders of all political parties have a duty to explain the true state of the economy and why electricity bills are higher than usual. The government also has a responsibility to alleviate the burden on ordinary citizens as much and as quickly as possible.

The controversy around independent power producers (IPPs) is also increasing people’s concerns that they are being charged extra for unreasonable reasons, particularly the agreements made with the IPPs without considering relief for citizens. Government spokespersons should address this confusion. JI, having gathered people around its demands, can be the starting point for the government to share its stance on the IPPs and its plans to provide relief to people in the coming months.

Lastly, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and JI’s leadership must reconsider their threat to invoke traders and industrialists into refusing to pay bills. Instead, they should opt for negotiations with the government.