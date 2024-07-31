JUI-F to stage nationwide protest against Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Wasay has announced that the party will hold nationwide protests on Friday in response to the martyrdom of .

At a press conference, Wasay criticized U.S. support for Israel despite the ongoing violence against Palestinians. He condemned the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and pledged that the protests would highlight the suffering of Palestinians.

Civil society members are expected to join the demonstrations to voice their opposition to what they describe as Jewish atrocities against Palestinians. Additionally, resolutions condemning the killing of Hamas leader will be presented in national and provincial assemblies.