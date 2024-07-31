Wednesday, July 31, 2024
JUI-F to stage nationwide protest against Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom

Web Desk
10:02 PM | July 31, 2024
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Wasay has announced that the party will hold nationwide protests on Friday in response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh.

At a press conference, Wasay criticized U.S. support for Israel despite the ongoing violence against Palestinians. He condemned the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and pledged that the protests would highlight the suffering of Palestinians.

Civil society members are expected to join the demonstrations to voice their opposition to what they describe as Jewish atrocities against Palestinians. Additionally, resolutions condemning the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will be presented in national and provincial assemblies.

