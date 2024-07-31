Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Khadijah Shah to surrender US citizenship for PTI reserved assembly seat

Web Desk
10:01 PM | July 31, 2024
Fashion designer Khadijah Shah has announced her decision to relinquish her U.S. citizenship after accepting an offer from PTI founder Imran Khan to take up a reserved seat in Pakistan's National Assembly.

Shah, who has been detained for several months in connection with the May 9 incidents, shared her decision on Instagram on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan's Constitution, dual nationals are ineligible to serve as members of parliament. Shah's choice to give up her U.S. citizenship, despite its assurances of freedom and security, was driven by her commitment to her homeland.

In her statement, Shah expressed her resolve to make a positive impact on Pakistan despite facing significant challenges over the past year and a half. She conveyed her gratitude to Imran Khan for considering her for the role and affirmed her dedication to his vision for the country.

Shah also announced that until her dual nationality issue is resolved, Mehrunnisa Sajjad will represent her in the assembly. Sajjad, an Oxford University graduate and former Vice President of the Oxford Union, is a barrister dedicated to advocating for marginalized communities in Pakistan.

CM Punjab to take action against artificial price hikes of chicken and milk

Shah emphasized Sajjad's commitment to fighting for the rights of the underprivileged, promoting genuine democracy, and driving progress. Shah expressed pride in nominating such a distinguished young woman to represent PTI and herself in parliament, vowing to work together to effect meaningful change.

Shah was granted bail in December 2023 in relation to the May 9 vandalism and riots but continues to face legal issues, including renewed warrants for her involvement in the violence.

