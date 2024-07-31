Khalid Maqbool vows to ensure universal access to education

KARACHI - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed commitment to ensure access to educational opportunities for every citizen, fulfilling their constitutional right. He was addressing the cheque distribution ceremony held under Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) in Karachi. Congratulating the scholarship recipients, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui lauded the vital role of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund in removing financial barriers to education and empowering students. At the ceremony, 137 students from 18 universities were awarded PEEF scholarships amounting 48 million rupees.