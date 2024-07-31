Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Khalid Maqbool vows to ensure universal access to education

Agencies
July 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed commitment to ensure access to educational opportunities for every citizen, fulfilling their constitutional right. He was addressing the cheque distribution ceremony held under Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) in Karachi.   Congratulating the scholarship recipients, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui lauded the vital role of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund in removing financial  barriers to education and empowering students. At the ceremony, 137 students from 18 universities were awarded PEEF scholarships amounting 48 million rupees.

Agencies

