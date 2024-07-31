Labourer killed by firing of unidentified assailants

MULTAN - A labourer was killed by firing of unidentified assailants at Basti Malook area on Tuesday. According to police, some three people riding on motorbike opened straight fire at the labourer named Muhammed Farooq, 37, son of Ismael, resulting his death on the spot. He was employed in the locally operational Allah Wasaya mills. The police suspected the murder was the result of the old enmity. The deceased was moving on his bicycle when chain of the cycle broke off all of sudden. He was repairing the chain when the attackers came up and opened fire to commit murder. They left alongwith mobile phone of the deceased person. The police reached the spot and started an investigation. The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital while search for the heirs underway.