Man arrested for refilling LPG in buses, school vans despite warning

MUZAFFARGARH - A shopkeeper was arrested on Tuesday after he was found to be refilling cylinders fitted in passenger buses and school vans despite having been issued a prior warning in Daira Deen Panah town of district Kot Addu.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu had conducted inspections of LPG shops a few days back and had warned them to stay away from refilling cylinders fitted in passenger buses and school vans to plug chances of recurrence of cylinder fire or cylinder blast incidents that had claimed many lives in the past.

During checking on Tuesday, the shopkeeper Ghulam Rasool was found refilling the cylinders of buses and vans and was taken into custody for ignoring the warning. The man was taken into custody and put in the police lock-up.

50-year-old occupied land retrieved

District administration retrieved official land being occupied about 50 years ago. Official source said the official land situated at western bank of Head Taunsa Barrage was retrieved through grand operation launched Tuesday’s morning. Municipal Corporation demolished all illegal structure before taking the land into official custody. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Asghar Laghari supervised the operation, it was said. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Munawar Abbas Bukhari said the action was launched on direction of Punjab chief minister.

He said that every inch of the illegal occupation would be a retrieved from the occupation mafia.