Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Meeting reviews arrangements to cope with flooding

July 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon, Tariq Chauhan on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements finalized by Sukkur Municipal Corporation  to cope with flooding. Chairing a meeting held at his Office he said that all elected representatives  along with the officers concerned were present in the field and added immediate arrangements should be made for drainage of stagnant rain water. Nullah should be specially monitored and all the preparations should be completed immediately, said Tariq. SMC officials briefed the chairman Twon committee about arrangements finalized for Monsoon.He said that all the officers had been directed to remain alert during rain.

