Minister for timely completion of development projects

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Mohammad Rahimoon, reiterating the government’s commitment to improve environment on Tuesday directed for timely completion of ongoing development projects of the department.

The minister, while chairing a meeting held here to review the progress on ongoing development projects and status of various initiatives, said that timely completion of these projects was critical to objectives of enhancing environmental sustainability and coastal development, said a statement issued here. “We must work diligently to achieve our goals and deliver tangible benefits to our communities,” he stressed and directed all the officers concerned for gearing up their efforts to ensure speedy and efficient completion of development works aimed at improving environmental and coastal conditions.

Provincial Secretary Environment Nabila Umar and Director General Coastal Development Agha Shahnawaz briefed the meeting about progress on the ongoing projects made so far and outlined the measures to be taken to address environment challenges.

They assured the minister that all out efforts were being made to adhere to the stipulated timelines and quality standards.