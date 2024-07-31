More flights cancelled from Karachi Airport

KARACHI - Another eight international and domestic flights were cancelled from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to technical and operational reasons on Tuesday. AirBlue flight PA-200 from Karachi to Islamabad was cancelled while AirSial flight PF-143 from Karachi to Lahore was also called off. Serene Air flight ER-504 from Karachi to Islamabad was shelved while another Serene Air flight ER- 554 from Karachi to Peshawar was also cancelled. Serene Air flights ER-522 and ER-524 from Karachi to Lahore were also called off. PIA flight PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore was shelved while Fly Baghdad flight IF-334 from Karachi to Najaf was also cancelled. Another PIA flight PK-368 from Karachi to Islamabad was facing a delay of over one hour.