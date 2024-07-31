Nation Unraveling

Pakistan is enduring numerous hardships following the fall of the PTI government. Conditions are deteriorating daily, with inflation becoming increasingly dire. The cost of basic goods has skyrocketed, making it nearly impossible for many to afford essential necessities. This economic crisis is severely affecting the mental health of the public. Rising inflation and unemployment are leaving people unable to provide for their basic needs, forcing families to sell their assets just to survive.

This financial strain is leading to an increase in crime rates, divorce rates, and suicide rates as individuals struggle to cope with their circumstances. Parents are also being forced to suspend their children’s education due to the exorbitant costs, jeopardizing the future of the next generation. The healthcare system is overwhelmed, and social unrest is brewing. If safety measures are not taken during this critical time, a dark and uncertain future awaits the nation. Prompt and effective measures are essential to stabilize the economy, support the vulnerable, and restore hope among the people.

UMAMA RAJPUT,

Sukkur.