Nepra’s poor performance once again echoes in public hearing on KE’s petition

ISLAMABAD - The poor performance of NEPRA has once again echoed in a public hearing, as the stakeholders, while showing no confidence over the regulator and calling it ‘rubber stamp’, sought the resignation of chairman of the Authority.

The criticism from stakeholders came in a public hearing, conducted by NEPRA, on K-Electric’s petition for Rs5.45 per unit hike in electricity prices on account of fuel charges adjustments for the months of May and June. The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Waseem Mukhtar, and it was attended by the members of the authority.

In its petition, KE had requested a Rs2.53 per unit increase for May and Rs2.92 per unit for June on account of the fuel cost adjustment (FCA). The increase, projected to impose an extra Rs12 billion burden on the KE’s consumers, sparked widespread concern and criticism during hearing and even the stakeholders termed NEPRA as a “rubber stamp’.

During hearing, the consumers have shown concern over the high cost of power generation by KE power plants, which was almost 200 percent higher than the electricity of the national grid. The cost of the KE own generation was Rs 27 per unit, while the electricity procured from the national grid was Rs 9 per unti. The stakeholders have demanded the cancellation of KE’s generation license.

In April 2024, NEPRA penalized the Karachi-based utility Rs50 million for technical-based loadshedding, but the situation remains unchanged. “It seems that the authority is supporting the company,” said Imran Shahid, a representative from Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chapter. During recent downpours, over half of the power feeders tripped, reflecting the company’s poor state of affairs.

Shahid expressed concern over allowing dollar-based returns to K-Electric, questioning its authenticity and warning of strong protests if true. He also accused NEPRA of being an accomplice with KE as it has failed as a regulator to protect consumers, allowing Rs70 billion claims by K-Electric, and not returning Rs54 billion owed to consumers.

He further asked that why is the implementation of not doing loadshedding on the basis of T&D losses is not being followed in Karachi by KE? Chairman Nepra should resign for failing to implement the decision of the authority, he demanded. Chairman NEPRA responded that all decisions are available on the authority’s website and if you have a complaint, file a review.

The chairman further said that he is not the authority, as NEPRA authority is constituted by the members together with the chairman NEPRA. Chairman cannot make his own decisions, instead it is the authority which makes the decisions, Chairman Nepra further responded to Imran Shahid. While further defending the authority’s decisions, Chairman NEPRA emphasized transparency and the collective decision-making process within the authority. Similarly, he discarded the impression of terming NEPRA as a rubber stamp, which approves every demand of the government as it is. While citing the recent NEPRA decision on base tariff, he said that a recent government demand for an Rs8.28/unit increase in base tariff was contained to Rs5.72/unit, providing a relief of Rs260 billion to consumers. However, the chairman acknowledged the influence of the ongoing IMF program on tariff decisions and highlighted NEPRA’s efforts to reduce the burden on consumers.

Representatives from the Korangi Association echoed concerns over the price hike, highlighting severe heat and extended loadshedding in May and June. He warned that increased electricity bills could lead to public unrest, suggesting the collection be staggered over winter months. Arif Bilwani, a leading businessman from Karachi, suggested utilizing surplus government supply to benefit consumers by closing K-Electric plants. He criticized NEPRA for not advocating this suggestion to the power division and for failing to protect consumers’ interests. The regulator has reserved the judgment and the final decision will be made after further scrutiny of the data.