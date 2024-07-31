Pak envoy visits Shanghai, seeking more Chinese investments

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi has sought more cooperation from Chinese in terms of investments in various sectors saying it would further cement the bilateral ties between the two nations.

According to a report carried by China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday, the ambassador expressed these views during his visit to Shanghai with a purpose of encouraging more investments from the local companies in Pakistan.

The report says that the Yangtze River Delta, a thriving economic engine and manufacturing powerhouse in China, is emerging as a hub for potential collaboration between Pakistan and China in areas such as electric vehicles, new energy materials, and semiconductors, according to the Ambassador during his ongoing visit to Shanghai from July 28.

The ambassador’s itinerary underscored Pakistan’s efforts to foster deeper economic ties and explore avenues for investments and cooperation.

During his stay in Shanghai, the ambassador engaged in a series of meetings with political leaders, business elites, academics and the media, highlighting the city’s pivotal role as a gateway to the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Yangtze River Delta, a vibrant economic region spanning Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui, has emerged as a leading force in China’s industrial innovation and economic development.

With an area of approximately 358,000 square kilometers, the region contributes nearly a quarter of China’s GDP and over one-third of the country’s total foreign trade, demonstrating its strategic importance in the national economy.

“The Yangtze River Delta presents immense opportunities for joint ventures and collaborations between Pakistan and China,” Ambassador Hashmi emphasized.

“We see great potential in sectors like electric vehicles, where China is a global leader, and new energy materials, which are critical for sustainable development. Furthermore, semiconductors, a cornerstone of modern technology, offer another promising area for cooperation.”

Efforts have been intensified for Pakistan to attract Chinese investment following Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to China last month, during which a joint statement was issued, outlining 13 priority export-oriented industrial sectors for Pakistan’s development.

The 13 sectors, encompassing mines and minerals, iron and steel, petrochemicals, oil and refineries, agriculture, ICT, semiconductors, electric vehicles and solar panels, among others, represent key areas where China’s technologies can be transferred to fostering sustainable growth in Pakistan.

To pave the way for business collaboration, Ambassador Hashmi stressed the importance of active participation in exhibitions, conferences and events to bridge the gap between the business communities of the two countries.

“The upcoming FoodAg Pakistan, scheduled for early next month in Karachi, has already attracted the registration of 220 Chinese companies.

Through these measures, we aim to elevate our economic trade and investment cooperation to new heights,” he said.

In addition to business activities, the ambassador highlighted cultural initiatives aimed at enhancing mutual understanding. “This year, we are planning to organize Pakistan Fashion Week in Shanghai, showcasing our vibrant fashion industry and cultural heritage,” he said.

Moreover, a tour operator exchange program is in the pipeline to further boost tourism and people-to-people contacts.