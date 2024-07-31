Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Pakistan can earn $12b per month, says Governor Tessori

APP
July 31, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori has said Pakistan can earn $12 billion monthly as foreign exchange if one million youth be equipped with Information Technology education.

He said that Governor House is providing opportunities for IT Advanced Courses to 50,000 youths while 450000 male, as well as female students, are being given online training.

In an interview with the APP, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said as many as 80000 youths appeared for IT course tests in Hyderabad and around 50000 youngsters would be selected for IT advanced courses.

The governor said that the youth are undergoing Advanced IT courses in the Governor House, are earning $ 600 to $ 800 per month. “If we provide IT education to at least one million youth of the country, we would be able to bring billions dollars in Pakistan, as a result of which the country’s economy could be stabilized”, he underlined.

Elaborating his vision, Governor Tessori said as soon as he assumed office the governor, he was determined to do something for the country and the province and for this purpose, he chose the IT sector to be worked for.

He said the Governor House was selected as the place from where youth have to be trained so that they could achieve their skill to be used for the country’s economic stability.

Kamran Tessori said he would extend such training facilities to other cities and Hyderabad has already been selected for the purpose. He said recently a test was conducted at Niaz Stadium for the selection of the youth and 80,000 young boys and girls appeared in the exam.

Governor hoped that 50,000 youth of the second largest city of the province would be given opportunity to learn IT skill.

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori contacted the wife of senior journalist, intellectual, analyst Nazir Leghari over telephone and enquired about the health of the senior journalist.  The Governor said that he was worried about the health of the senior journalist after hearing his sudden health condition.  Tessori further said that he had personal attachment to the senior journalist Nazir Leghari.  The Governor Sindh directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical facilities to the senior journalist. He said that he was ready to pay all the expenses of his treatment.

