Pakistan condemns assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Pakistan has condemned the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, which occurred today in Tehran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep shock at the timing of the incident, coinciding with the inauguration of Iran's President, attended by various foreign dignitaries, including Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister.

In an official statement, the ministry emphasized Pakistan's stance against terrorism in all its forms, including extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings, regardless of the motives behind them. Pakistan extended its condolences to Haniyeh's family and the Palestinian people, highlighting the significance of the loss.

"We are deeply shocked by the timing of this reckless act, coinciding with the inauguration of the President of Iran, an event attended by several foreign dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan," the statement read.

The statement also criticized Israel, attributing the attack to Israeli actions and expressing concern over what it described as growing Israeli adventurism in the region. "Its latest acts constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and undermine efforts for peace," the ministry noted.

Haniyeh, a prominent leader of the Palestinian resistance group, was in Iran for the swearing-in ceremony of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence in Tehran was targeted. The state-run news agency IRNA reported that the attack involved an air-borne guided projectile striking a house in northern Tehran at approximately 2 am local time.