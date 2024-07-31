Pakistan down Kuwait in 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship

LAHORE - The Pakistan U18 Volleyball Team continued their remarkable performance in the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship by securing a resounding 3-0 victory against Kuwait. The match showcased Pakistan’s prowess as they won with a score of 25-19, 25-11, and 25-19, reflecting the team’s dominance throughout the game. With this victory, Pakistan has successfully won all three of their pool matches, securing the top spot in their group. The team has demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork, making a strong statement in the tournament. Their victories against South Korea, India, and now Kuwait have propelled them into the next round with confidence and momentum. The victory over Kuwait solidifies Pakistan’s position as a formidable contender in the championship. The team’s comprehensive performances have earned them a place in the next round, where they will face Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) on August 1. The 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship features 16 participating countries, including Bahrain, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Lebanon, Philippines, India, Korea, Kuwait, and Pakistan.