Pakistan, Iran aim to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran are trying to strengthen ties after recent tensions following military exchanges between Iran and Pakistan.

The visit of Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, to Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, signifies a notable moment in the Iran-Pakistan relations. Initially, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to attend this ceremony. However, health concerns led to the cancellation of all his scheduled engagements, including a meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

Prime Minister Sharif’s recent attendance at the funeral of the late President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran underscored the depth of the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s current visit served not only as a continuation of this diplomatic engagement but also as a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations with Iran.

The two nations experienced a significant downturn in relations after engaging in reciprocal air strikes in January, which both governments described as targeting terrorist elements along their shared border.

The strikes, among the most serious cross-border confrontations in recent years, involved Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly attacking Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, followed by Pakistan’s response targeting Baloch separatists in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

These regions, both resource-rich and underdeveloped, are known for their restive conditions, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

The swift escalation of military actions alarmed the international community, particularly given the broader regional instability. The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for both countries to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation.

This call for calm came amidst a backdrop of widespread violence across the Middle East, including ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and the Red Sea, which heightened global fears of a broader regional conflict.

Despite the recent tensions, Iran and Pakistan have taken steps to de-escalate the situation. A joint statement announced the return of ambassadors, following discussions between the foreign ministers of both countries. This agreement marked a significant step towards restoring diplomatic relations and demonstrates a mutual desire for peace and stability.

The attendance of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister at the inauguration ceremony, symbolizes Pakistan’s proactive approach to diplomacy.

It highlighted the country’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening its relationship with Iran. As both nations work towards de-escalation and the re-establishment of formal diplomatic ties, the international community will closely monitor these developments, hoping for a sustained and peaceful resolution to the recent tensions.

Pakistan has always called Iran a ‘brotherly country’ due to the religious and cultural links. Pakistani diplomats are optimistic that the top-level contacts and exchanges of visits will strengthen the ties further and erase the after-effects of recent misunderstandings.

“There is positivity on both sides. We can see the two countries working together in future, like we have done in the past,” a senior diplomat said.