Pakistan Street Child Football team extend winning run in Norway Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan Street Child Football team on Tuesday outpaced Oystese IL Oystese/Norheimsund 3-1 to register a hat-trick of victories in the ongoing Norway Cup 2024. The national street child football team, playing under the name of Muslim Hands FC, qualified for the playoff stage of the tournament by winning their last group-stage fixture in a thumping fashion. The Pakistan team started their third fixture of the Norway Cup on a high as they netted two goals in the first half, compared to Oystese IL Oystese/Norheimsund’s one. The side carried on the momentum in the second half and scored one more to clinch a dominant victory. Skipper Mohammad Adeel and Shahid Anjum scored for the Pakistan street child football team. The national team will feature in the Norway Cup 2024 playoff stage on August 1. Pakistan kicked off their Norway Cup campaign in style as they defeated Astor Footballklubb 6-1 with Abdul Ghani leading the charge with a brace. They then outclassed Vardeneset BK 5-0 to claim their second successive victory in the ongoing tournament.