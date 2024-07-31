Tulip mania refers to a speculative frenzy that gripped 17th-century Holland, particularly during the Dutch Golden Age. It centered around the trading of tulip bulbs, which reached exorbitant prices, fueled by speculative investment and rampant speculation. At its peak in 1637, tulip bulbs were traded for astronomical sums, only to collapse suddenly, leading to financial ruin for many investors. This strange event is still cited today as an example of irrational economic behavior and market bubbles, akin to today’s NFTs and cryptocurrencies. It reminds us of the dangers of unchecked speculation and the impact of social and psychological factors on financial markets, and how fragile they can often be.