Past the Tribesmen

One week of massive unrest and clashes has ended in the Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving behind important questions. Firstly, the loss of 49 lives in just one week cannot be ignored, only to risk it happening again later. Regardless of the tribal nature of these communities, anyone taking the law into their own hands and using weapons to kill requires the state to intervene, restore order, arrest culprits, de-weaponise the area, and address the persistent issues in the district, particularly land claims.

Hardly a year passes without a land dispute erupting among the tribes, usually concluding with a ceasefire initiated by a jirga. It is time to change the fabric of the tribal districts and establish the state’s impenetrable control in the region. Incorporating these erstwhile FATA regions into KP province was intended to replace tribal structures with administrative ones. For too long, the tribal people’s preference for their personalised governance structures has cost the state, with terrorists being actively recruited from these regions. Left to their own devices, the locals ended up taking arms against the state and each other.

Given that weapons are owned by the tribes, the Shia minorities in the district, especially in Parachinar, have suffered the most from the overall lawlessness in Kurram District. The provincial government needs to assert itself more authoritatively, and if the ground situation is beyond control, KP must seek early and timely assistance from military and paramilitary forces. The tribes have asserted their agency all this time, and it will be a challenge for the government to gradually take that away and intervene to settle land disputes.

The only long-term solution to the recurrence of violence in Kurram is for the government’s administrative powers to dominate the tribal control.