Wednesday, July 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM directs NDMA to accelerate relief efforts in rain-hit areas

PM directs NDMA to accelerate relief efforts in rain-hit areas
OUR STAFF REPORT
July 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt-General Inam Haider Malik and directed him to take all necessary relief measures as heavy rains lashed across the country.

The prime minister asked the authority to assess the damages to life and properties caused by the rains and improve coordination with provincial disaster management departments, and the disaster management authorities of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, according to a PM House press release.

He instructed the NDMA to ensure swift restoration of the highways and roads damaged by the rains or landslides. Prime Minister Shehbaz also called for providing all possible healthcare facilities in the rain-affected areas, besides ensuring the supply of relief items including medicines and other commodities.

He expressed deep grief over the deaths caused by heavy monsoon rains and consequent floods. He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved families.

FAC grants Rs31m for release of 20 convicts languishing in jails

The prime minister also instructed to extend all possible medical treatment to those injured in the rain-related incidents.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024