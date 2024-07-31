Anti-Polio Drive: PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets With National Polio Eradication Team

In a significant meeting focused on the eradication of polio, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for the full deployment of the nation’s resources to eliminate polio from the country. The meeting was held to review and strategize the ongoing polio eradication efforts.

The Prime Minister directed that in areas where security challenges exist, every child must be ensured access to polio vaccination. He acknowledged the critical progress made in the fight against polio due to the dedication of frontline workers, the commitment of the Government of Pakistan, and the support of international partners.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed concern over the fact that Pakistan remains one of the two countries where polio is still a significant challenge. He was briefed on the strategic plan for polio eradication, including two, four, and six-month milestones.

As of now, nine polio cases have been reported across the country in 2024. The briefing also highlighted that nationwide polio vaccination campaigns will be conducted in September, October, and December 2024. Additionally, data for children who missed polio vaccination has been digitized to enable digital tracking and ensure their vaccination.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for National Health, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bhurt, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Dr. Ayesha Raza Farooq, Secretary of National Health Dr. Nadeem Mehboob, and National Coordinator for Polio Eradication, Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq.