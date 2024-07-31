Provincial surplus of Rs518b helps govt in restricting fiscal deficit to 7.2pc of GDP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s budget deficit was recorded at Rs7.2 trillion (6.8 percent of the GDP) in the previous fiscal year 2023-24 mainly due to the provincial surplus of Rs518 billion.

The country’s total revenue stood at Rs13.3 trillion (12.5 percent of the GDP) against the total expenditure of Rs20.5 trillion (19.3 percent of the GDP) during the last fiscal year. Therefore, the country’s budget deficit has been recorded at Rs7.2 trillion (6.8 percent of the GDP), according to consolidated federal and provincial fiscal operations released by the Finance Ministry. The primary balance posted a surplus of Rs952.9 billion (0.9 percent of GDP).

The government has revised the budget deficit target to Rs8.4 trillion or 7.4 percent of the GDP for the outgoing fiscal year, which was initially Rs6.9 trillion or 6.5 percent of the GDP. For the next fiscal year 2024-25, the government has projected a budget deficit at Rs7.3 trillion or 5.9 percent of the GDP. Primary budget would be in surplus of 2 percent of the GDP or Rs2.5 trillion in the upcoming fiscal year.

Total revenue of Rs13.3 trillion included Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s tax collection of Rs9.3 trillion and Rs3 trillion as non-tax collection during the previous fiscal year. Federal non-tax revenue included mark-up (PSEs and others) Rs355 billion, dividend Rs88.7 billion, profit PTA and others Rs42.3 billion, surplus profit of State Bank of Pakistan Rs972.183 billion, defence receipts Rs30.6 billion, passport fee Rs50.9 billion, discount retained on crude oil Rs25.5 billion, royalties on oil, gas Rs165.3 billion, windfall levy against crude oil Rs30.5 billion, petroleum levy on LPG Rs3.5 billion, gas infrastructure development Cess Rs2.889 billion, natural gas development surcharge Rs30.5 billion, petroleum levy Rs1.019 trillion, and others Rs124.7 billion.

The current expenditure of Rs18,570 billion included total interest payment of Rs8.159 trillion. The breakup included domestic markup at Rs7.2 trillion and foreign at Rs996 billion. In other expenditures, pension Rs807.8 billion, running of civil government Rs784 billion, subsidies Rs1067.166 billion, and grants to others Rs1292.2 billion. Development expenditure and net lending remained Rs2,078.484 billion. Total development expenditure (PSDP) Rs2,078.484 billion – federal Rs635.148 billion and provincial Rs1391.7 billion. All four provincial governments recorded a budget surplus of Rs518 billion during the last fiscal year, which helped the federal government in restricting its fiscal deficit to 7.2 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The expenditures of the four provincial governments remained at Rs6.2 trillion as compared to the revenues of Rs6.7 trillion.