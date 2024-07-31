PSCF to host World Peace Cricket League in September 2025

LAHORE - The Peace Sports and Culture Foundation (PSCF), a non-governmental organization dedicated to fostering peace through sports and cultural initiatives, has announced to host the World Peace Cricket League, set to take place in September 2025 in Pakistan.

The PSCF has officially requested the necessary permissions and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to facilitate this groundbreaking event. The World Peace Cricket League will feature 16 international teams, showcasing Pakistan as a peaceful and welcoming nation.

Chairman of PSCF, Iftikhar Elahi, emphasized the importance of PCB’s support, saying, “The PCB’s approval is crucial for the success of this league. This unique event will not only promote Pakistan’s image globally but also foster closer relationships between nations through the universal language of cricket.”

Mr. Elahi added: “Our goal with the Peace League is to stand out among the myriads of international organizations and leagues. We aim to create an event that fosters development, unity, and harmony among people. This will be a significant and positive event for Pakistan and its people.”

The World Peace Cricket League seeks to strengthen people-to-people connections and build international friendships through sports. The PSCF is committed to making this event a platform for promoting unity and enhancing Pakistan’s image on the global stage.