PSX turns bearish, loses 198 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 198.94 points, a negative change of 0.25 percent, closing at 78,628.81 points against 78,827.74 points on the last working day. A total of 313,085,457 shares were traded during the day as compared to 371,087,020 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.615 billion against Rs 19.156 billion on the last trading day. As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 152 of them recorded gains and 239 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were The Organic Meat with 24,830,333 shares at Rs 40.47 per share, The Searle Company with 24,067,099 shares at Rs 60.31 per share and Fauji Cement with 15,819,905 shares at Rs 21.63 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 77.44 per share price, closing at Rs 7,590.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs 38.57 rise in its per share price to Rs 819.02. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 97.13 per share closing at Rs 6,852.80, followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with a Rs 56.40 decline to close at Rs 603.60.