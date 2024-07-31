PTI’s Raoof Hasan shifted to Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan has been transferred to Adiala Jail.

On Tuesday, a local court in the federal capital ordered a 14-day judicial remand for PTI leader Raoof Hasan and other suspects in propaganda case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Hasan to District and Sessions Judge Shafiq Bhatti after his physical remand ended.

Late Tuesday night, Hasan was moved to Adiala Jail, confirmed by the jail administration.

Raoof Hasan was arrested on July 22 in Islamabad. The arrest took place at the PTI secretariat in sector G-8. According to Islamabad police, the law enforcement agencies raided the PTI Secretariat based on solid evidence, claiming it was the center of an international disinformation network operated through its digital media center.

The raid, informed by an international social media activist associated with PTI, led to the seizure of computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.