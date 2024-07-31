Punjab Bar Council urges govt to roll back hike in court fees, stamp duties

Dera Ghazi Khan - The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Tuesday conveyed a clear message to the Government of Punjab, urging an immediate reduction in the recently increased court fees and stamp duties outlined in the Finance Bill 2024-25.

Peer Imran Akram Bodla Advocate, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Punjab Bar Council, said that the amendments to the Court Fee Act 1870 have dramatically increased the court fee from Rs1 to Rs100 and from Rs2 to Rs500. Similarly, the amendments to the Stamp Act 1899 have raised the stamp duty from Rs100 to Rs300 and from Rs1,200 to Rs3,000. He termed these hikes as cruel, particularly for the poor who seek justice from the courts, emphasising that free and easy access to justice is the foundation of society.

He argued that the steep hike in court fees violates Articles of the Constitution of Pakistan. He also pointed out that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has affirmed in numerous judgments that the right to justice must remain accessible to all citizens, stressing that economic barriers should not obstruct this fundamental right.

Imran further mentioned that this increase is being contested in the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore benches. Petitions challenging the amendment in the Punjab Finance Act have been filed, demanding that both the amendment and the fee hike be declared null and void. The court has issued a notice to the Advocate General Punjab and others involved. He also stated that global access to justice is recognized as a fundamental human right. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, asserts that everyone is entitled to an effective remedy for violations of their rights.