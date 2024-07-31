Punjab cabinet approves amendments, allowing DCs to impose Section-144 for 30 days

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the 12th meeting of the provincial cabinet on Tuesday to discuss and make decisions on key agenda items and significant projects.

The CM said that price control and law & order are the main focus of the government, adding that failure to control rates in a district will be considered failure of the Deputy Commissioner concerned. She highlighted that vegetables should be grown locally as per demand of every city, so that transportation costs can be reduced. The CM said the government is like a mother, it has to take care of everyone. She directed the department concerned to draft guidelines for establishing a housing scheme for artists. She also directed all departments to start paid internship program to better engage fresh graduates.

The Cabinet approved ‘Chief Minister Punjab Climate Leadership Development, Internship Program, under which 03 months internship to 2000 students @ Rs 25000 per month will be given, along with issuing them Social Seevice Certificates on completion in order to help them get admission in good foreign universities. The Cabinet directed the Punjab government to pay all charges except insurance cost in the e-bike scheme. Now the Punjab government will pay charges for documentation, registration and number plate etc. Approval was also given to add 10,000 more electric bikes in the scheme.

The Cabinet also approved Chief Minister District Sustainable Development Goals Program, under which about 3000 projects including roads parks, drainage, clean water, street lights, tube wells and others will be completed in the districts at a cost of Rs 80 billion. The completion period of these development project is fixed at one year, no project shall exceed its completion period.

The Urban Unit is task to monitor the successful execution of this first comprehensive plan for the sustainable development of districts. It will not only monitor but would also evaluate the projects with the help of Geographical Information System (GIS). The cabinet was briefed that people who are not able to work will get stipend through Himat Card. The Cabinet gave a go-ahead to increase the quarterly stipend of Himmat Card holder to Rs 10,500. Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to go to the doorsteps of special persons for their verification to issue them Himat Card. The cabinet approved the establishment of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority, which will work at provincial, district and tehsil levels. It also approved Higher and School Education e-Transfer Policy.

The cabinet approved amendments to Section 144 under the Criminal Code, 1898, under which Deputy Commissioner is entitled to impose Section 144 for 30 days, Home Secretary for 90 days, and the Cabinet for a longer period of time. It empowered National Highway and Motorway Police, Punjab Transport Authority and Traffic Police to inspect records of official vehicles and impose fine in case of any violation. It also gave approval of the proposed amendments in clauses 12, 14, 25, 59, 67 of the Procurement Rules 2014 to streamline the procurement process. The Cabinet approved application for residence of a renowned singer Tassawar Khanum, besides granting approval of the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wah/Wah Cantt. It also approved the appointment of Chairperson of Punjab Revenue Authority. Provincial Ministers, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, Secretaries and other relevant officers attended the meeting.