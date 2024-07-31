Punjab govt allocates Rs2b for 34 schemes in Khanewal

The Punjab government has allocated Rs2 billion for 34 schemes in the Khanewal district as part of the annual development programme. Currently, legal requirements are being finalised for 5 out of 8 projects approved for the financial year 2024-25.

A meeting of the District Development Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, emphasised the need for transparency in the ongoing projects. Bukhari directed the heads of construction departments to ensure adherence to transparency standards. He also announced that the government has approved a development scheme for 5 roads, 2 sports facilities, and one judicial project in the district for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

During the meeting, Deputy Director of Development Shahid Rehman provided an overview of the 34 ongoing projects under the annual development programme, urging that progress be accelerated and that officers personally inspect all projects.

To monitor the progress of development works, DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari, accompanied by MPA Usama Fazal, inspected various ongoing projects in the PP-206 circle, including the construction of Kabirwala Khaliqabad Road. The inspection also covered the Rescue 1122 facility in Makhdoompur Pahoran, where officials briefed the DC and MPA on the status of construction. Bukhari directed that the Rescue 1122 building in Abdul Hakeem be completed within the week.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that all district activities are under close scrutiny, with Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala and Deputy Director of Development assisting him in these efforts. The DC and MPA also reviewed service delivery at Rural Health Centres in Makhdoompur Pahoran, Kacha Kho, and Abdul Hakeem.