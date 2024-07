Raja Shah Baz Khan has taken oath as the Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Judge Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered him the oath at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended amongst others by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam and Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan.