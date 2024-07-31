Rupee sheds 15 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 15 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.50. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.5 and Rs280.06 respectively. The price of Euro came down by 35 paisas to close at Rs301.57 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen lost 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of Rs1.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.17 as compared to last day’s closing of Rs356.95. The exchange rate of Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.27 respectively.