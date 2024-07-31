Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Russian gets 14-year jail term for joining pro-Kyiv militia

Agencies
July 31, 2024
Newspaper, International

MOSCOW   -   A Russian military court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 14 years in prison on treason charges for allegedly planning an attack after joining a banned pro-Ukrainian militia unit. Artem Sanzharaev was accused of membership of the Freedom of Russia Legion, a pro-Kyiv unit made up of Russian citizens that has claimed responsibility for armed incursions into Russian border regions. A court in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk sentenced him to prison saying he was a “convinced ideological opponent” of Russia who was “dissatisfied with the current political regime”. Prosecutors accused him of purchasing materials needed to make a Molotov cocktail “to undermine Russia’s economic security and defence capacity,” the court said. Security services foiled an attempted attack on an electrical relay cabinet, it added.

Agencies

