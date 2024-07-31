Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Seven dead, three missing in central China floods

Agencies
July 31, 2024
BEIJING   -   Seven people died and three were missing after heavy rain and flooding hit central China’s Hunan province, state media reported Tuesday. China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains battering swathes of the country and many regions enduring sweltering heat waves. In Hunan’s Yongxing county, three people missing since last Wednesday were confirmed dead after a landslide. Four more were killed and three remain missing in Zixing, where more than 11,000 people were evacuated after the city experienced record rainfall -- some areas receiving 645 millimetres (25 inches) in just 24 hours -- state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

