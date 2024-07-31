Sialkot Police solve mystery of blind murder

SIALKOT - The drop scene of the blind murder of a youth solved as the Cantonment police revealed that the victim own relative was behind the killing.

The police arrested the accused who killed his relative by firing on his head and recovered cash Rs8,100,000, weapon from his possession.

The police said that on July 29, 2024, a call was received by 15 in Malik Colony area of Cantt police station that a youth has been shot dead in the head. The team immediately reached the spot and also called in the PFSA team to collect evidence from the spot. A case number 1245/24 of 302 was registered against the unknown accused on the complaint of Syed Adeel, father of the deceased.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal also took the notice of the incident. The team under the supervision of SP Investigation, DSP City Circle, SHO police station Cantt Inspector Mian Abdul Razzak traced out the accused Wasi Hassan from Chowinda and recovered the money and weapon from him. During initial interrogation, it was revealed that the victim was the employer of the Benazir Income Support Programme franchise and had taken Rs8,100,000 from the owner Muhammad Amir to deposit in bank. The accused (victim cousin) who was standing outside the office also sat behind his motorbike and took the deceased to Malik Colony to steal the money. Later, he shot him dead. The accused revealed that he was expelled from the Benazir Income Support Franchise six months ago. DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal announced appreciation certificate and cash reward to the officers who solved the case.

DPO holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an open court in his office and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned for the redressal of problems. He also issued orders to all SHOs of the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide all facilities to complainants. The DPO said the purpose of holding open court was to provide speedy justice to citizens and restore confidence of people on the police.

Pesticide dealer booked

A pesticide dealer and sales officer were booked for selling unregistered company’s agricultural pesticides and counterfeit pesticides at the Kotli Bawa Faqir Chand area of Pasrur tehsil. A team of Agriculture (Plant Protection) Department Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Sialkot including Agriculture Officer Shoaib Rasool and Agriculture Officer Saba Tahsin under the leadership of Acting Director of Agriculture Dr Maqsood Ahmed raided and seized a large quantity of unregistered company’s agricultural pesticides. The quantity of unregistered company’s agricultural pesticides seized from the spot is 1,342-kg and its value is Rs577,060. A case was registered against the sales officer and dealer.