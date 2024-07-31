Sindh Energy Dept urges HESCO to supply uninterrupted power to drainage pumps during rain

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Energy Department has urged Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to ensure supply of uninterrupted electricity to the water supply and drainage pumping stations in Hyderabad during rainfall.

In a letter written to HESCO’s Chief Executive Officer Roshan Otho the Department cited the July 5 letter of Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro in which he had complained about the unscheduled and prolonged power outages.

The Department emphasized that the drainage pumping stations of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) should be supplied round the clock electricity so that the accumulating rainwater could be disposed of. The company was also requested to remain in close coordination with the local administration in that regard.