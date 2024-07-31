Wednesday, July 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Energy Dept urges HESCO to supply uninterrupted power to drainage pumps during rain

APP
July 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  The Sindh Energy Department has urged Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to ensure supply of uninterrupted electricity to the water supply and drainage pumping stations in Hyderabad during rainfall.

In a letter written to HESCO’s Chief Executive Officer Roshan Otho the Department cited the July 5 letter of Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro in which he had complained about the unscheduled and prolonged power outages.

The Department emphasized that the drainage pumping stations of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) should be supplied round the clock electricity so that the accumulating rainwater could be disposed of. The company was also requested to remain in close coordination with the local administration in that regard.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1722325602.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024