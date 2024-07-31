Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Thesis exhibition on textile designing held

Web Desk
3:03 PM | July 31, 2024
College of Arts & Design, Government College University Faisalabad students displayed their final thesis at the varsity here on Wednesday.
 
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin inaugurating the exhibition said that a good idea was a prerequisite for good work. He appreciated the students’ work prepared in textile designing and said that the work of students was a commitment that they were ready to face future challenges. He said the aim of exhibition was to provide opportunities to students for their better future.
 
GCU spokesperson said that students of BS Programme in textile designing demonstrated their hidden qualities through their work prepared keeping in view the different traditions and culture. A large number of students and faculty members were present on the occasion.

