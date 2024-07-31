Tourism and the Environment

The number of tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan is in the millions. This influx brings both pros and cons. According to a report, 5% of greenhouse gas emissions are contributed by tourism. Many countries are facing the downside of climate change. For instance, the Maldives is facing submergence of a large portion of its land due to sea-level rise. Pakistan may also have climate implications for its tourism sector, as it’s not invincible.

Pakistan’s north is the most susceptible region to changing climate, as the region is home to 7,000 glaciers, which may cause floods and avalanches. The ever-increasing number of local and foreign tourists is alarming for the region. Although such an explosion of tourists boosts economic activities, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs for the locals, it also has cons. Hotels, restaurants, and transportation all come into operation in summer to cater to the tourists. With limited employment opportunities in the region, a large portion of youth engage with the tourism industry to make ends meet.

However, the most intimidating aspect is the environmental damage that tourism brings to the region. The environment of Gilgit-Baltistan has remained untapped for years; therefore, the region’s ecosystem is too delicate to be affected by human activities. The local administration has no robust waste management plan to clean up tourist spots regularly. This is why many tourist spots are littered with garbage and waste left behind by tourists.

Another negative aspect of overtourism is the consumption of the region’s meager resources of water and food by tourists. It’s a fact that Gilgit-Baltistan relies on the federal government for the provision of wheat and other commodities, as the region is not self-sufficient in these areas. It’s ironic that, despite being surrounded by water from all sides, the region finds itself in a dearth of water throughout the year, a situation exacerbated by the overwhelming number of tourists.

Therefore, the federal and provincial governments need to take concrete actions to contain environmental degradation caused by over-tourism and mismanagement. The provincial government should develop policies to generate revenue from tourism to better manage the sector. Also, a statistical board must be established to track the number of visitors coming to the region and accommodate them accordingly. Lastly, both people and government should be mindful of the unchecked influx of tourists degrading our fragile ecosystem, as we have no other planet to go to.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN,

Skardu.