Two women die, three injured in roof collapse in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A roof of a godown collapsed in Millat Town here on Tuesday, which left two women dead and injuries to three others. According to Rescue 1122, some women were working in a godown located in Ghokhowal Main Bazaar, Muraqba Hall, Millat Road when its roof caved in due to rainwater accumulated on it.

Resultantly, Cathreen Bibi (75) wife of Munshi Maseih, and Parveen Akhtar (65) wife of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Ghaziabad, Millat Road died on the spot while Azra Bibi, Khalida Bibi and Zareena Kosar of the same area sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were rushed to DHQ hospital while dead were moved to Millat Town police station.

Shopkeeper injured in acid attack

A shopkeeper was injured in acid attack, in the limits of Factory Area police station. The police said on Tuesday that two unidentified persons came to a cloth shop situated at Sardar Market Chaudhry Flour Mill Chowk Tata Bazaar and asked the shopkeeper to show cloth as they wanted to purchase. When the shopkeeper started to show them cloth and in the meantime, the suspects threw acid on his face and fled away.

Shopkeeper Nasir Javaid Ansari, resident of Shehbaz Town received serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused. A special police team has been constituted for the arrest of culprits.