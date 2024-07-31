UoS promotes 120 faculty, staff members

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha has issued a notification regarding 120 newly appointed/promoted faculty and staff members after approval by the syndicate. According to the notification, new appointments and promotions include: 4 professors, 43 associate professors, 50 assistant professors, and 23 non-teaching staff members.

UoS Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas distributed office orders to the appointees and promoted members during a special ceremony organised by the Registrar office. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas congratulated the newly appointed/promoted faculty and staff members, and urged them to work together to uplift the academic and research standards for a better institutional outlook at national and global level. The VC emphasised the importance of quality education and the role of faculty in achieving academic excellence. “The appointment and promotion of our faculty members reflect our commitment to provide the best possible education to our students. I am confident that they will continue to contribute significantly to the university’s mission of quality education and research,” he added.

Earlier, Registrar Waqar Ahmad mentioned that regular holding of selection board meetings had provided opportunities for professional growth of the faculty, resulting in the promotion of 82 faculty members. The recruitment of new faculty members had improved the student-to-teacher ratio, meeting the standards set by the Higher Education Commission, he concluded.

The ceremony was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin, Deans of faculties, teaching and administrative heads and newly appointed/promoted faculty and staff members.