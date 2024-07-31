US offers scholarships to Pakistani students

On Wednesday, US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer announced that the US government has supported 30,000 Pakistani students in improving their English language skills. This statement was made during a press briefing following a ceremony for the “Access” Scholarship Programme, designed specifically for English language learning.

Schofer highlighted that the US government has been offering these scholarships for the past 20 years. He mentioned that the US also supports other programs aimed at developing leadership qualities and enhancing professional skills. During his visit to Multan, he expressed his delight in being there.

At the ceremony, Schofer was impressed by the students' cultural performances. He emphasized that the English Access Scholarship programme would significantly enhance students' English skills, aiming for their future success. Schofer noted that since its inception in 2004, the program has benefitted 30,000 students.

With high expectations for the new batch of 300 students, Schofer stated that they would soon become proficient in English. He praised the English Access Scholarship Program as a cornerstone of the long-standing cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. Vice Chancellor of the Education University, Asim Saeed, also praised the program for its dual benefits of educating children and supporting 300 families, pledging full cooperation for its success.

Program Coordinator Ms. Rahat and other officials explained that 40 teachers were selected from over 100 applicants to provide language instruction. Nearly 1,000 students applied for the scholarship, with 300 being.