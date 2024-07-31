Wang and Sun win table tennis mixed doubles gold in Paris Olympics

PARIS - China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha beat North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong 4-2 in the table tennis mixed doubles final at the Paris Games on Tuesday, the first step in what could be a Chinese gold medal sweep in the sport.

The victory also marks the first gold for Wang, 24, and Sun, 23, who attracted many travelling fans to cheer them on in France. It’s also a moment of redemption for China’s table tennis dream team, which have won 33 of the 38 golds since the event was introduced to the Summer Olympics in 1988, but missed out on the inaugural mixed doubles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. “I think both sides performed exceptionally well in today’s final. Facing the mixed doubles loss at the Tokyo Olympics and coming to this point, I am very grateful to everyone on our team over the past three years,” said Sun.

North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong took the silver as their country returned to the Olympics after not participating in Tokyo. Meanwhile, South Korean pair Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin beat Hong Kong’s Wong Chun-ting and Doo Hoi Kem 4-0 to claim bronze. Unknown to their rivals, Ri and Kim, both first-time Olympians, had few words to say about their journey from playing through the qualifiers all the way to securing a silver medal in the mixed doubles event. “We prepared a lot for the Olympics. We had been in contact with the Chinese team, which is the world’s best. Of course it wasn’t enough at the end. We did have good performance but there are some regrets,” said Kim.

China’s world number one pairing Sun and Wang were on top from the start and took the first game 11-6 before the battling North Koreans claimed the second game 11-7. However, the Chinese then turned the screw and moved 3-1 ahead. The North Koreans fought back again to make it 3-2 before the match reached a climax in the sixth game when they won an intense rally to make it 8-8. However, they eventually conceded game point, with China seizing the chance to win 11-8. South Korea dominated the bronze medal match but in the fourth game, when they thought it would be an easy victory.

ZVEREV STAYS COOL TO REACH THIRD ROUND, GAUFF EXITS IN TEARS

Defending Olympic champion Alexander Zverev kept cool in soaring temperatures to march into the third round of the men’s singles but women’s second seed Coco Gauff’s challenge wilted as she was knocked out in the third round.

Germany’s Zverev, the third seed, took to a sun-baked Court Philippe Chatrier after Gauff’s demise but avoided any similar mishaps as he beat Czech player Tomas Machac 6-3 7-5. American Gauff began superbly against experienced Croatian Donna Vekic but after failing to convert two set points in the opening set tiebreaker, slumped to a 7-6(7) 6-2 defeat.

Gauff was left in tears at a crucial juncture of the second set when an over-ruled line call saw her slip 4-2 behind, the American becoming embroiled on a lengthy argument with umpire Jaume Campistol and the tournament supervisor.

BILES EYES FIFTH OLYMPIC GOLD IN TEAM FINAL

Simone Biles made her long-anticipated return to the women’s gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics, where she is in pursuit of a fifth Olympic gold medal for the United States, and dispel memories of her abrupt withdrawal from the event at the Tokyo Games.

A poised Biles began on the vault and soared high through the air as she performed the Cheng to earn 14.900 points, the highest score on the apparatus during the first rotation. Biles made a dazzling comeback on the Olympic stage on Sunday when she propelled the U.S. to the top of the team qualifying standings. The American also topped the all-around qualifying standings as well as for the floor exercise and vault apparatus finals.

At the start of Tuesday’s meet, Biles appeared so focused on competing that she emerged from the tunnel and headed straight towards the team’s bench instead of pausing for the team’s introduction by venue announcers. After being stopped in her tracks by her teammates, a sheepish Biles took a few steps back, and beamed a big smile as the crowd let out a deafening roar when her name was announced. Biles is set to compete on all four apparatus in the team final alongside teammate Jordan Chiles, who recorded a solid 14.400 points on the vault.

JAPAN’S NAGASE RETAINS TITLE, LESKI WINS GOLD FOR SLOVENIA

Japan’s Takanori Nagase retained the Olympic under 81kg judo title he won in Tokyo three years ago before Andreja Leski triumphed in the women’s under 63kg final to hand Slovenia its first gold medal of the Paris Games. Nagase, a bronze medallist in Rio eight years ago, was already a point up when he secured a victory by ippon over three-times world champion Tato Grigalashvili of Georgia after two minutes, 48 seconds of the contest. In front of a crowd mainly composed of locals hoping for a first judo gold for France, Nagase at first showed little emotion before finally waving to the audience when the speaker announced that he was now a double Olympic champion. Leski had already disappointed another packed house at Champ-de-Mars Arena by beating French reigning champion Clarisse Agbegnenou 1-0 in the semi-finals of the women’s competition. The European champion went on to take out Mexican Prisca Awiti Alcaraz by ippon to clinch her country’s second Olympic judo gold following UrskaZolnir in the same class in London in 2012.